U.S. Air Force Airmen help victim of a motorcycle accident in Indiana

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Rylee Hatch, a Vestal, New York native and medical technician with the 87th Medical Group stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, talks about aiding out a victim of a motorcycle accident at the state-led, federally-supported Roosevelt High School COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Gary, Indiana, May 24, 2021. Hatch and 1st Lt. Sagan Barber saw a motorcycle victim on the side of the road and swiftly responded by pulling over and providing medical aid on May 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Laurie Ellen Schubert, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)