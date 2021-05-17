Air Power Leadership Academy Graduation (Full Ceremony)

Master Sgt. John Tisue, Air Power Leadership Academy Class Director, explains the benefits of this course during the graduation of class 21-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May. 13, 2021. This is a 10 weeklong course where participants talk about leadership ideas, experiences, and philosophies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
