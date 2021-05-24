A Coast Guard Station Gloucester 47-foot motor life boat crew assists the Gloucester Harbormaster, Fire Department, and Police Department to rescue a person in the water near Gloucester, Massachusetts, May 22, 2021. The man became stranded near Rafe’s Chasm, and clung to a lobster trap buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan Fagundes/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796160
|VIRIN:
|210522-G-G0101-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108359551
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|GLOUCESTER, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Gloucester assists partner agencies to rescue man, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
