    Coast Guard Station Gloucester assists partner agencies to rescue man

    GLOUCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    A Coast Guard Station Gloucester 47-foot motor life boat crew assists the Gloucester Harbormaster, Fire Department, and Police Department to rescue a person in the water near Gloucester, Massachusetts, May 22, 2021. The man became stranded near Rafe’s Chasm, and clung to a lobster trap buoy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan Fagundes/released)

    SAR
    Coast Guard
    Station Gloucester
    dvidsdaily
    Gloucester Harbormaster
    Gloucester Fire Department
    Gloucester Police Department

