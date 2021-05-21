video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, reflect on their unit's history during the 1st Tank Battalion deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 21, 2021. Tanks are being divested from the Marine Corps in an effort to accelerate modernization and realign capabilities, units and personnel to other areas in accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)