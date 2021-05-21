U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, reflect on their unit's history during the 1st Tank Battalion deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 21, 2021. Tanks are being divested from the Marine Corps in an effort to accelerate modernization and realign capabilities, units and personnel to other areas in accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)
|05.21.2021
|05.24.2021 20:19
|Package
|796150
|210512-M-RK059-1001
|1001
|DOD_108359407
|00:03:11
|CA, US
|0
|0
