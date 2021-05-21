Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, reflect on their unit's history during the 1st Tank Battalion deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 21, 2021. Tanks are being divested from the Marine Corps in an effort to accelerate modernization and realign capabilities, units and personnel to other areas in accordance with Marine Corps Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Tank Battalion Deactivation Ceremony, by LCpl Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    1st Marine Division
    1st Tank Battalion
    Tank deactivation

