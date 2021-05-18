Happy 105th anniversary to the Army Veterinary Corps and a special shout-out to Capt. Paulynne Bellen, Naples Branch Officer-in-Charge and Spec.Iniko Betts, a 68R at the Naples Branch.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 20:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796146
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-YT850-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108359381
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vet Corps Anniversary-Italy, by Rebecca Westfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT