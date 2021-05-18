Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vet Corps Anniversary-Italy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Rebecca Westfall 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Happy 105th anniversary to the Army Veterinary Corps and a special shout-out to Capt. Paulynne Bellen, Naples Branch Officer-in-Charge and Spec.Iniko Betts, a 68R at the Naples Branch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796146
    VIRIN: 210518-A-YT850-002
    Filename: DOD_108359381
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vet Corps Anniversary-Italy, by Rebecca Westfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vet corps anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT