    F-15E Strike Eagle Profile - Checkered Flag 21-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan "Action" Porter, 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot, speaks on the basics of the F-15E and what capabilities the aircraft brings during Checkered Flag 21-2, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796135
    VIRIN: 210521-F-WQ860-1001
    Filename: DOD_108359234
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagle Profile - Checkered Flag 21-2, by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

