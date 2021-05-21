U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan "Action" Porter, 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot, speaks on the basics of the F-15E and what capabilities the aircraft brings during Checkered Flag 21-2, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796135
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-WQ860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108359234
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle Profile - Checkered Flag 21-2, by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
