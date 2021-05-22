Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-164 Homecoming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM-164) reunite with their families on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home after a seven month deployment serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central, and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796125
    VIRIN: 210524-M-NI401-0001
    Filename: DOD_108359126
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-164 Homecoming, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    15th MEU
    3rd MAW
    Sailors
    Marines
    VMM-164

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT