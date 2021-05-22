VMM-164 Homecoming

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM-164) reunite with their families on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home after a seven month deployment serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central, and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)