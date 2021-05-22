VMM-164 Homecoming

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (VMM-164) reunite with their families on May 22, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and Sailors of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned home after a seven month deployment serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central, and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|05.22.2021
|05.24.2021 16:40
|B-Roll
|796125
|210524-M-NI401-0001
|DOD_108359126
|00:03:08
|CA, US
