    97 AMW celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mobility's Hometown celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month during the month of May. Various activities gave AAPI Airmen the opportunity to showcase their traditions and culture.

    Altus Air Force Base
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing

