Mobility's Hometown celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month during the month of May. Various activities gave AAPI Airmen the opportunity to showcase their traditions and culture.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 15:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796098
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-WY226-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358777
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMW celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT