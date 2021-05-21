India Company Crucible

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HONOR, COURAGE, COMMITMENT



Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May, 2021. Recruits completed the 54-hour event to earn the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor.



Video by: Brandon Williams



Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.



