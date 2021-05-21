India Company Crucible

HONOR, COURAGE, COMMITMENT
Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May, 2021. Recruits completed the 54-hour event to earn the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor.
Video by: Brandon Williams
Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.
http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ
