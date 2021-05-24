Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast presents, "Nearer, My God, to Thee," in observation of Memorial Day

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jesse Carmona 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast presents, "Nearer, My God, to Thee," in observation of Memorial Day. Poem by Don Nielsen, "To Them We Owe," read by Navy Chaplain Marvin Whiting of Naval Air Station Jacksonville Chapel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796073
    VIRIN: 210524-N-HR578-139
    Filename: DOD_108358489
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

