Navy Band Southeast presents, "Nearer, My God, to Thee," in observation of Memorial Day. Poem by Don Nielsen, "To Them We Owe," read by Navy Chaplain Marvin Whiting of Naval Air Station Jacksonville Chapel.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796073
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-HR578-139
|Filename:
|DOD_108358489
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast presents, "Nearer, My God, to Thee," in observation of Memorial Day, by CPO Jesse Carmona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
