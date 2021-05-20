Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Jack Training-OE254

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command conducted training on the OE-254 communications antennae during Sergeants Time Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. The training developed Soldier proficiency in setting up and handling communications equipment, ensuring unit readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Owen Thez, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796063
    VIRIN: 210520-A-JD511-730
    Filename: DOD_108358339
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Jack Training-OE254, by SPC Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    1st TSC
    readiness
    OE254
    Black Jack Training

