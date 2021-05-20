Soldiers with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command conducted training on the OE-254 communications antennae during Sergeants Time Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. The training developed Soldier proficiency in setting up and handling communications equipment, ensuring unit readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Owen Thez, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796063
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-JD511-730
|Filename:
|DOD_108358339
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Jack Training-OE254, by SPC Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
