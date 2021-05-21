German, Spanish, Italian, Americans pariticipate in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 off of the coast of Portugal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title: 20210522-DEU-ESP-ITA-USN-SNMG2FlagshipMDNZ_TG20.30_FASB-RollShotlist

Creation Date: 2021-05-21

Location: Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon

Language: Spanish

Duration: 02min 36sec

Footage: OR-4 Petty Officer Spanish Navy Laura Pons Miles





STORY SYNOPSIS:

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) is a core part of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force (NRF).



SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez is now participating in NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21), in TU 20.30.20, together with FGS Brandenburg and ITS Andrea Doria.



STDE21 is a SHAPE-sponsored Operational and Tactical level Live Exercise (LIVEX) and Command Post Exercise (CPX). It is the first in a new series of NATO-led exercises to ensure our forces are trained, able to operate together, and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.



STDE21 is made up of three phases that will take place across Europe between 12 May 21 and 09 June 21. The scenario will consider the challenges of reinforcing and enabling Alliance Forces throughout SACEUR’s Area of Responsibility (AOR) in the context of an emerging threat in the Black Sea region.



Footage in this B-Roll has been recorded on May 22, 2021, during STDE21 Part 1 MARITIME LIVEX and CPX: Securing Sea Lines of Communication and Transatlantic Reinforcement.









SHOT-LIST:

00:00:00:00

FGS Brandenburg (F215) sailing by USNS Supply (6) prior to performing Fuelling At Sea (FAS) FAS window for TU 20.30.20 in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

00:00:18:00

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez approaching USNS Supply (6) for simultaneous Fuelling At Sea (FAS) with FGS Brandenburg (F215) during FAS windows for TU 20.30.20 in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



00:00:42:12

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez distance line handlers during TU 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea (FAS) with USNS Supply (6) in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

00:01:00:20

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez receiving USNS Supply (6) hose fuel during TU 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea (FAS) in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 (filmed from bridge wing).

00:01:14:31

USNS Supply (6) sailing by SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez during Fuelling at Sea (FAS) in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 (filmed from bridge wing).

00:01:33:37

USNS Supply (6) sailing by SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez during Fuelling at Sea (FAS) in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 (filmed from poop deck). Man over board lookout seaman remains vigilant on deck.

00:01:43:27

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Fuel receiving station during TU 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea (FAS) with USNS Supply (6) during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Officer in charge of the exercise talks over the walkie talkie with the bridge.

00:01:54:37

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Fuel receiving station during TU 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea (FAS) with USNS Supply (6) during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Signalwoman signals the supplying ship that fuel supply has been completed.

00:02:06:32

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Fuel receiving station during TU 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea (FAS) with USNS Supply (6) during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Signalwoman signals the supplying ship to recover the fuel hose.

00:02:23:15

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Forward-looking Infra-red Camera (FLIR) recording of Simultaneous Fuelling At Sea of FGS Brandenburg (port), USNS Supply and ITS Andrea Doria (starboard), accomplishing NATO's Steadfast Defender 21 Task Unit 20.30.20 Fuelling At Sea.

SOUNDBITE: ++MUTE++

00:02:36:01

#ENDS#