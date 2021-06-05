Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lineman Training

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion conduct electrical pole climbing training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The training keeps their skills up-to-date for overhead power distribution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796027
    VIRIN: 210506-A-OI229-911
    Filename: DOD_108358034
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lineman Training, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12Q Power Line Distribution Specialist

    TAGS

    USACE
    Electrical
    Power Line
    Prime Power

