Lineman Training

Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion conduct electrical pole climbing training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The training keeps their skills up-to-date for overhead power distribution.
|05.06.2021
|05.24.2021 07:38
|B-Roll
|796027
|210506-A-OI229-911
|DOD_108358034
|00:02:54
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|0
|0
