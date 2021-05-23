Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 Mortar Team Firing

Title Italian troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
Italian troops train in Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21). Troops from the Italian 1st Regiment Bersaglieri mortar platoons train in Cincu, Romania on May 23, 2021.
“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”
VARIOUS SHOTSItalian Mortar platoonfiring mortars in the field
VARIOUS SHOTSItalian Mortar platoonadjusting the mortar for shooting
VARIOUS SHOT Italian Mortar platoon calculating fire path
