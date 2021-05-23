Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 Mortar Team Firing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title Italian troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

Date 2021-05-23

Location Cincu

Country Romania

Language ENGLISH / ITALIAN

Duration 6 minutes 33 seconds

Journalist MSgtBUISMalaury, FRA-AF

Italian troops train in Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21). Troops from the Italian 1st Regiment Bersaglieri mortar platoons train in Cincu, Romania on May 23, 2021.

“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”



