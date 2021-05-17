Naval Station Rota's Gateway Galley has once again been nominated for the 5-Star accreditation award. Take a look at all the hard work that both Sailors and Spanish workers put into working at the Galley.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 05:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|796019
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-OC644-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357963
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210517-RTA-INFOCUS-GALLEY, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT