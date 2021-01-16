PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) —A promotional video describing the services offered by TR Telehealth onboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|01.16.2021
|05.24.2021 04:21
|Video Productions
|796002
|210306-N-DK867-1001
|DOD_108357938
|00:00:59
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
