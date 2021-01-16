Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.16.2021

    Video by Seaman Deirdre Marsac 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) —A promotional video describing the services offered by TR Telehealth onboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 04:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796002
    VIRIN: 210306-N-DK867-1001
    Filename: DOD_108357938
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

