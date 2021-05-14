Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Glasgow Farragut Middle School Science Fair

    SPAIN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    David Glasgow Farragut Middle School hosted a Science Fair on May 14th.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 04:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796001
    VIRIN: 210514-N-MG537-135
    Filename: DOD_108357933
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Glasgow Farragut Middle School Science Fair, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Science Fair
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota

