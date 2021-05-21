Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Burundi reconnect with ADSN

    BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI

    05.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Two U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) provided updated communications equipment to the Burundi Army signal team in Bujumbura, Burundi, to reestablish the African Data Sharing Network.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 03:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795998
    VIRIN: 210521-F-EB151-7001
    Filename: DOD_108357795
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BUJUMBURA, BI 

    This work, US, Burundi reconnect with ADSN, by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, Burundi reconnect with ADSN

    Communications
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    BICES
    Force de defense nationale du Burundi

