Two U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) provided updated communications equipment to the Burundi Army signal team in Bujumbura, Burundi, to reestablish the African Data Sharing Network.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 03:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795998
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-EB151-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357795
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BUJUMBURA, BI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
US, Burundi reconnect with ADSN
