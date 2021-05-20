Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-135 AR Flight with C-17

    OSCODA - WURTSMITH, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew conduct an aerial refueling with a C-17 Globemaster III over Northern Michigan, May 20, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795985
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DN249-7001
    Filename: DOD_108357518
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: OSCODA - WURTSMITH, MI, US

    This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-135 AR Flight with C-17, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

