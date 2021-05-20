U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Kuhman, a boom operator from Mcconnell AFB, gives an interview on his flight in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda - Wurtsmith, May 20, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795983
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-DN249-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_108357516
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|ALPENA OR OSCODA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 Interview with Senior Airman Ben Kuhman, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT