    Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 Interview with Senior Airman Ben Kuhman

    ALPENA OR OSCODA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Kuhman, a boom operator from Mcconnell AFB, gives an interview on his flight in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda - Wurtsmith, May 20, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 21:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795983
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DN249-8002
    Filename: DOD_108357516
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: ALPENA OR OSCODA, MI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

