142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts of Hawaii

Citizen Airmen from the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron build cabins for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Haleiwa, Hawaii, May 10-21, 2021. This work is part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission wherein the military works with civilian agencies to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community; a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 19:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795981
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-SP755-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357495
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|HALE'IWA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
