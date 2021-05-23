Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the Numbers

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Video graphic illustrating the total number of active duty Asian American and/or Pacific Islander serving across the United States Armed Forces.The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795977
    VIRIN: 210523-N-HT995-006
    Filename: DOD_108357356
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the Numbers, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    NRNPASE-W

