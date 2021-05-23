Video graphic illustrating the total number of active duty Asian American and/or Pacific Islander serving across the United States Armed Forces.The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 17:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795977
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-HT995-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108357356
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the Numbers, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT