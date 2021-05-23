Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the Numbers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video graphic illustrating the total number of active duty Asian American and/or Pacific Islander serving across the United States Armed Forces.The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)