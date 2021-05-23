B-Roll of the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 23, 2021. The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center supported one of the City’s most under-vaccinated communities with more than 20,000 vaccinations. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795965
|VIRIN:
|210523-F-ZB796-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108356955
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center, by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT