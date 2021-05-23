Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    B-Roll of the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 23, 2021. The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center supported one of the City’s most under-vaccinated communities with more than 20,000 vaccinations. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley / 111th Attack Wing)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795965
    VIRIN: 210523-F-ZB796-0001
    Filename: DOD_108356955
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    Philadelphia
    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Covid-19
    FEDVAXRESP
    Community Vaccination Center
    OPNVAXPA

