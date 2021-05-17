210517-N-TT671-1001 ARABIAN SEA (May 17, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class James Martin brazes a copper fitting on a condensing unit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 17. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 06:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795960
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-TT671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108356902
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
