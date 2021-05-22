Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll Manjaca Training Area Distinguished Visitor day

    MANJACA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    B-roll Manjaca Training Area Distinguished Visitor day. Our presence and commitment to the defense of our allies are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 01:59
    Location: MANJACA, BA

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

