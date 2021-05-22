Florida National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, partakes in Immediate Response 21 with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) at Manjača Training Area, BiH, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large multinational exercise meant to increase deterrence, provide readiness and support partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795943
|VIRIN:
|210522-Z-ZT835-891
|Filename:
|DOD_108356493
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|MANJACA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
