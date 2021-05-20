Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-135 AR Flight with C-17

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from Mcconnell AFB performs an aerial refueling on a C-17 Globemaster III above Northern Michigan, May 20, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)