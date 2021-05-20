Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve vs Albania weapons exchange

    VLORA, ALBANIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Albanian Naval Boarding Team, Sailor Marash Gjoko and HHC, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade's Spc. Denis Maftei show their skills with disassembling, reassembling and functions check of the M4 and AK-47 at Naval Base Pasha Liman May 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795935
    VIRIN: 210520-A-UM828-001
    Filename: DOD_108356303
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VLORA, AL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve vs Albania weapons exchange, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    US Army Reserve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Secure Peace
    United States Army Europe and Africa

