U.S. Army Reserve vs Albania weapons exchange

Albanian Naval Boarding Team, Sailor Marash Gjoko and HHC, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade's Spc. Denis Maftei show their skills with disassembling, reassembling and functions check of the M4 and AK-47 at Naval Base Pasha Liman May 20, 2021.
|05.20.2021
|05.22.2021 14:54
|Video Productions
|795935
|210520-A-UM828-001
|DOD_108356303
|00:00:41
|VLORA, AL
|0
|0
