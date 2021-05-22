Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile commissioning

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    USS Mobile (LCS26) will be commissioned Saturday May 22, 2021. She is the fifth ship named after Mobile Alabama and only the second active ship to be built in the city it is commissioned in.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795932
    Filename: DOD_108356269
    Length: 01:33:53
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 

    USS Mobile
    LCS26

