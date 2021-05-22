USS Mobile commissioning

USS Mobile (LCS26) will be commissioned Saturday May 22, 2021. She is the fifth ship named after Mobile Alabama and only the second active ship to be built in the city it is commissioned in.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795932
|Filename:
|DOD_108356269
|Length:
|01:33:53
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
