The Alabama National Guard's 1-131 Aviation Regiment is building partnerships and friendships in Albania during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795931
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-OK577-363
|Filename:
|DOD_108356252
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FARKE AIR FIELD, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama and Albania are Stronger Together, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
