    USS Bunker Hill Returns to Home Port

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Trietsch 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210522-N-BH414-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego May 22 after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey S. Trietsch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795930
    VIRIN: 210522-N-BH414-1001
    Filename: DOD_108356251
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill Returns to Home Port, by PO3 Casey Trietsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    RTHP
    TRCSG

