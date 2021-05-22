USS Bunker Hill Returns to Home Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795930" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210522-N-BH414-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 22, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego May 22 after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey S. Trietsch)