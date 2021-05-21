Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion

    ALBANIA

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion and the Albanian Army conduct humanitarian work for the people of Albania by improving their roads near Zall-Herr for safe travels.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    EuCom
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    DefenderEurope
    USArmyeuraf

