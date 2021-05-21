The 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion and the Albanian Army conduct humanitarian work for the people of Albania by improving their roads near Zall-Herr for safe travels.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795922
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-WB015-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108356218
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to the 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS
