XVIII Airborne Corps congratulates Col. Ralph Puckett on his receipt of the Medal of Honor May 21, 2021 at Washington D.C.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 11:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795919
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-KJ562-608
|Filename:
|DOD_108356208
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel Ralph Puckett is Awarded the Medal of Honor, by SPC Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
