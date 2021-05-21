Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Ralph Puckett is Awarded the Medal of Honor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Jacob Wachob 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    XVIII Airborne Corps congratulates Col. Ralph Puckett on his receipt of the Medal of Honor May 21, 2021 at Washington D.C.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795919
    VIRIN: 210521-A-KJ562-608
    Filename: DOD_108356208
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Ralph Puckett is Awarded the Medal of Honor, by SPC Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medal of Honor

    Ralph Puckett

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Ralph Puckett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT