Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) A b-roll clip of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and At Sea Demo/Formidable Shield participating nations’ ships sail in formation, May 20, 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795918
    VIRIN: 210520-N-CJ510-0001
    Filename: DOD_108356207
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Formidable Shield 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT