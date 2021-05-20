ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) A b-roll clip of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and At Sea Demo/Formidable Shield participating nations’ ships sail in formation, May 20, 2021. At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|05.20.2021
|05.22.2021 11:16
|B-Roll
|795918
|210520-N-CJ510-0001
|DOD_108356207
|00:00:04
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
