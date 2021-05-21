NATO Allies conduct multinational training during Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troops from Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US who serve with NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) are currently taking part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.



The soldiers have undertaken a variety of drills to test their readiness and improve their interoperability. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained and able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.



More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.



Footage includes various shots of soldiers from Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States taking part in drills and exercises.