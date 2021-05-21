Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies conduct multinational training during Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Troops from Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US who serve with NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) are currently taking part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 in Romania.

    The soldiers have undertaken a variety of drills to test their readiness and improve their interoperability. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained and able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.

    More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    Footage includes various shots of soldiers from Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States taking part in drills and exercises.

    Location: RO

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 21

