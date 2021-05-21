Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops train in Romania for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

Date 2021-05-21
Location Cincu
Country Romania
Language ENGLISH/ITALIAN/SPANISH/ROMANIAN
Duration 3 minutes 11 seconds (modify as required)
Journalist MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N
© or courtesy N/A
Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
Teaser :Short description (2-3 sentences) ofthe footage (who, what, where, when, why)
Example:Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops traingwhile participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21) on May 21, 2021.
Synopsis
Spanish Troops from the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ and their Romanian peers conduct simulated reconnaissance and casualty recovery training in Cincu, Romania.
Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:
“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”
Shot-list (sample)
00:00:00:00
VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish infantry conduct reconnaissance training and casualty recovery.
00:00:27:22
CLOSE SHOTS Spanish medics/infantry recover and treat a simulated casualty
00:01:18:10
MEDIUM SHOTSSpanish medics/infantry recover and treat a simulated casualty.
00:01:23:23
MEDIUMSHOT Spanish medics/infantry treat a simulated casualty.
00:01:43:21
VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish, Italian and Romanian troops discuss tactics and prep for recon and casualty training.
00:02:40:01
VARIOUS SHOTSItalian troops conduct reconnaissance and casualty recovery.
00:02:40:01
VARIOUS SHOTSRomanian troops conduct reconnaissance.
00:03:11:11
# ENDS
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795906
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-GP425-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355956
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops train in Romania for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-6 Brett Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT