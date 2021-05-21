Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops train in Romania for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.21.2021

    Video by OR-6 Brett Dodge 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Date 2021-05-21
    Location Cincu
    Country Romania
    Language ENGLISH/ITALIAN/SPANISH/ROMANIAN
    Duration 3 minutes 11 seconds (modify as required)
    Journalist MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N
    © or courtesy N/A
    Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Teaser :Short description (2-3 sentences) ofthe footage (who, what, where, when, why)
    Example:Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops traingwhile participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21) on May 21, 2021.
    Synopsis
    Spanish Troops from the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Italian Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mechanized Battalion ‘Bersaglieri’ and their Romanian peers conduct simulated reconnaissance and casualty recovery training in Cincu, Romania.
    Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:
    “Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”

    Shot-list (sample)
    00:00:00:00
    VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish infantry conduct reconnaissance training and casualty recovery.
    00:00:27:22
    CLOSE SHOTS Spanish medics/infantry recover and treat a simulated casualty
    00:01:18:10
    MEDIUM SHOTSSpanish medics/infantry recover and treat a simulated casualty.
    00:01:23:23
    MEDIUMSHOT Spanish medics/infantry treat a simulated casualty.
    00:01:43:21
    VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish, Italian and Romanian troops discuss tactics and prep for recon and casualty training.
    00:02:40:01
    VARIOUS SHOTSItalian troops conduct reconnaissance and casualty recovery.
    00:02:40:01
    VARIOUS SHOTSRomanian troops conduct reconnaissance.
    00:03:11:11
    # ENDS

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795906
    VIRIN: 210521-N-GP425-0001
    Filename: DOD_108355956
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian, Spanish and Romanian troops train in Romania for NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-6 Brett Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

