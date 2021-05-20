U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 7th and 8th Airlift Squadrons, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington conduct High Altitude Low Opening training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, May 20, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795885
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-KA253-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355909
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Conduct HALO training during Mobility Guardian 21, by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT