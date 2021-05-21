U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas fly a tactical profile sortie during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795884
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-KA253-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355908
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hercs Fly during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021, by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
