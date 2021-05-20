Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Change of Command B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Change of Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 23:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795882
    VIRIN: 210520-F-ZC102-1001
    Filename: DOD_108355785
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Change of Command B-Roll, by SSgt Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Creech AFB
    Change of Command
    432

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT