Our JTFB team landed in El Salvador for Resolute Sentinel 21 to provide humanitarian aid to the local community!
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 18:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795873
|VIRIN:
|051121-F-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355410
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21 Social Media Open Tease, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT