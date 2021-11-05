Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Sentinel 21 Social Media Open Tease

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SALVADOR

    05.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Our JTFB team landed in El Salvador for Resolute Sentinel 21 to provide humanitarian aid to the local community!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795873
    VIRIN: 051121-F-RX899-001
    Filename: DOD_108355410
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21 Social Media Open Tease, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    #ARFOR
    #RS-21
    #Resolute Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT