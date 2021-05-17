The 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron is laying the foundations for three of eight cabins under construction for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Hale'iwa, Hawaii, May 10-21, 2021. This work is being completed through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program which enables the military to work with eligible civilian agencies in order to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community; a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795866
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355351
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|HALE'IWA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts of Hawaii, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
