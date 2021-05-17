Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts of Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HALE'IWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron is laying the foundations for three of eight cabins under construction for the Girl Scouts of Hawaii at Camp Paumalu in Hale'iwa, Hawaii, May 10-21, 2021. This work is being completed through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program which enables the military to work with eligible civilian agencies in order to obtain valuable training and work experience while providing a service for a community; a mutually advantageous arrangement for both military and civilian parties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795866
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108355351
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: HALE'IWA, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Civil Engineers build cabins for Girl Scouts of Hawaii, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    142nd Wing
    CampPaumaluIRT2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT