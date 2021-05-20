Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian Now: What are tactical data links?

    05.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Col. David Johnson, AMC Systems Requirement Division Chief, explains tactical data links during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795863
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_108355340
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    This work, Mobility Guardian Now: What are tactical data links?, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MG21 MG 21 AMC Air Mobility Command

