Col. David Johnson, AMC Systems Requirement Division Chief, explains tactical data links during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 17:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795863
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355340
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Guardian Now: What are tactical data links?, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT