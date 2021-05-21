On Saturday, May 15th teams from multiple squadrons and military branches competed in the Joint Warrior Challenge. Ultimately the 364 TRS/Golden Knights claimed victory.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795845
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108354964
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Warrior Challenge 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT