    Joint Warrior Challenge 2021

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    On Saturday, May 15th teams from multiple squadrons and military branches competed in the Joint Warrior Challenge. Ultimately the 364 TRS/Golden Knights claimed victory.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795845
    VIRIN: 210521-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108354964
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Joint Warrior Challenge 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Fitness
    Army
    Joint Warrior Challenge

