A video in which Sgt. Steven Hadley, a chief of section for the M109 Paladin howitzer with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, describes how his crew conducted fire missions during Dynamic Front 21 May 16-21, 2021, in Torun, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795836
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-LD390-895
|Filename:
|DOD_108354840
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sending rounds downrange during Dynamic Front 21, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
