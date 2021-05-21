President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Korean War Veteran

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War, May 21, 2021. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 14:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|795835
|Filename:
|DOD_108354785
|Length:
|00:33:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
