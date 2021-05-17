Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-2 F-22 Profile

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Pilot stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, describes the capabilities of the aircraft, while also highlighting the role the F-22 plays in Checkered Flag 21-2.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795827
    VIRIN: 210517-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_108354741
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-2 F-22 Profile, by SrA Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    plane
    fighter
    f-22
    langley
    raptor
    tyndall

