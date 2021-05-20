Alwyn C. Cashe Garden Dedicated

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division honors its many heroes in memorials throughout Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield. Fort Stewart’s most prominent memorial garden was officially renamed May 20, 2021, to honor the selfless sacrifice of a leader killed in Iraq.



Marne Garden, located just outside the division headquarters, was renamed and dedicated to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, in a ceremony that highlighted the division’s Marne Week.



“Marne Week has always been a way for us to connect Soldiers of today with the heroes who served before us in this division,” said Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, 3rd ID commanding general. “We are very excited to do this; the Cashe Garden dedication is absolutely the most important thing we will do during Marne Week. More importantly, we are very excited that his Family, friends, and Soldiers with whom he served could join us to help celebrate and honor him.”



On October 17, 2005, Cashe, a platoon sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 3rd ID, extracted six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Salah Ad Din Province, Iraq. Cashe’s platoon had been tasked to clear a route for a resupply convoy when a roadside bomb exploded beneath their vehicle, causing it to quickly become engulfed in flames. Cashe returned to the burning BFV multiple times to remove his team and move them to safety. All of the Soldiers on that vehicle, including Cashe, sustained significant burn injuries and were evacuated to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Ultimately, four of the Soldiers perished from their wounds; Cashe was the last to die, succumbing to injuries November 8, 2005.



Kasinal Cashe White, Alwyn’s sister, spoke on behalf of the Cashe Family, who were greeted and honored with applause.



“To me, he was known as Al, my baby brother,” recalled White. “He was a country boy from Florida, loved the outdoors and loved his Family. Not only his blood Family, but the Army Family he gained while serving the Nation.”



For Cashe’s Family, the 3rd ID has become a special part of their lives. The Family travels to Fort Stewart every year to remember Cashe and share his story with others.



“We’re honored that you have chosen a happy place for Soldiers to remember our Al, and we hope that his story inspires 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers for years to come,” said White.