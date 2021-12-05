The 14th Security Forces Squadron and members of the Columbus Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services compete in the Battle of the Badges competition, May 12, 2021, on Columbus AFB, Mississippi. The event had competitors racing in teams of 4 around the Blaze Fit Trail stopping at several stations to complete the designated task before advancing.
Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:45
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|795822
VIRIN:
|210512-F-HX125-9001
Filename:
|DOD_108354658
Length:
|00:02:33
Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of the Badges, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
