    Battle of the Badges

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 14th Security Forces Squadron and members of the Columbus Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services compete in the Battle of the Badges competition, May 12, 2021, on Columbus AFB, Mississippi. The event had competitors racing in teams of 4 around the Blaze Fit Trail stopping at several stations to complete the designated task before advancing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795822
    VIRIN: 210512-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108354658
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Badges, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    competition
    police week
    14th Security Forces Squadron
    Battle of the Badges
    14 CES
    Team BLAZE

