    Rochester Harbor dredging, May 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    1LT Stacey Acapana, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District quality assurance representative, provides an update on the Rochester Harbor dredging project, May 19, 2021.

    The Corps of Engineers schedules dredging every other year for Rochester Harbor in order to maintain federally authorized depths. This 2021 dredging cycle will remove 125,000 cubic yards of sediment with an option for an additional 50,000 cubic yards.

    The Genesee River channel has an authorized depth of 23 feet at the entrance and 21 feet throughout the channel.

    The dredging need for Rochester Harbor is about 300,000 cubic yards every three years. If the Genesee River is left undredged for a period of five years, it is unlikely that it would ever be economically viable to dredge the River to commercial depths again.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795814
    VIRIN: 210519-A-PG036-139
    Filename: DOD_108354569
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rochester Harbor dredging, May 2021, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

