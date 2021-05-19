Rochester Harbor east pier repairs, May 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1LT Stacey Acapana, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District quality assurance representative, provides an update on the Rochester Harbor east pier repair project, May 19, 2021.



The main purpose of the east pier is to protect Rochester Harbor from damaging wave energy from Lake Ontario. Approximately 1000 feet of the east pier is severely deteriorated and in need of repairs.



The Buffalo District awarded a $3.4 million to repair 600 feet of the severely degraded 111 year old section of the east pier.



The Rochester Harbor east pier was constructed in 1908, and sections of the shoreward and lake ends were reconstructed in 1954 and 1971.