    Rochester Harbor east pier repairs, May 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    1LT Stacey Acapana, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District quality assurance representative, provides an update on the Rochester Harbor east pier repair project, May 19, 2021.

    The main purpose of the east pier is to protect Rochester Harbor from damaging wave energy from Lake Ontario. Approximately 1000 feet of the east pier is severely deteriorated and in need of repairs.

    The Buffalo District awarded a $3.4 million to repair 600 feet of the severely degraded 111 year old section of the east pier.

    The Rochester Harbor east pier was constructed in 1908, and sections of the shoreward and lake ends were reconstructed in 1954 and 1971.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795813
    VIRIN: 210519-A-PG036-057
    Filename: DOD_108354568
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rochester Harbor east pier repairs, May 2021, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navigation
    usace
    corps of engineers
    rochester
    great lakes
    buffalo district

